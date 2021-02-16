Bill seeks more choice in high school athletic associations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida lawmakers are once again looking to make changes to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

A bill approved by its first Senate committee Tuesday would require FHSAA to allow schools, including charter, home and private schools, to obtain membership on a single sport basis.

Sponsor Senator Danny Burgess said currently, if schools align any of their sports teams with another association, they lose their full membership status, even if they have other teams that participate in FHSAA.

“This isn’t, in my opinion, trying to seek anything more than just the option for choice for schools, for families. You know whether you’re a virtual school, a charter school, a home school or a public school to be able to kind of have that parody both with FHSAA and another conference such as the SSAC,” said Burgess.

The FHSAA waived in opposition to the bill without testifying.

It still has two more committee stops before a final vote by the full Senate.

