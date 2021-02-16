Advertisement

Brooks County firefighters respond to early morning mobile home fire

The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire inside the Oakridge Mobile Home Park around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire inside the Oakridge Mobile Home Park around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire inside the Oakridge Mobile Home Park around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The first firefighters who arrived at the scene off of Troupville Road found a single-wide trailer with heavy flames at one end of it.

“This mobile home was unoccupied and did not have an active power supply,” BCFD says. “At this time, the cause of this fire is under investigation.”

The department says if you have any information on the fire, call them at 229-263-1047 or call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

