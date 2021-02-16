Advertisement

FDLE issues AMBER Alert for one-year-old

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for one-year-old Tinnley...
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for one-year-old Tinnley West.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VALRICO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for one-year-old Tinnley West.

Officials say West was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico, Florida.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with rainbows and tan pants with rainbow prints.

Officials believe she is traveling in a 2018 white Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida tag, number WBR587.

For more information, click here.

