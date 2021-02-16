FDLE issues AMBER Alert for one-year-old

VALRICO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for one-year-old Tinnley West.

Officials say West was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico, Florida.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with rainbows and tan pants with rainbow prints.

Officials believe she is traveling in a 2018 white Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida tag, number WBR587.

