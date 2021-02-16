FHP warning travelers of 150-acre fire on Interstate 10 near Suwannee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is warning motorists of a 150-acre fire in the area of U.S. 129 and Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

FHP says the fire may affect travel in the area throughout the night and into the morning.

Troopers are urging motorists to use caution when traveling in the area, as visibility and driving conditions could become poor.

According to a post from Suwannee Fire Rescue, the smoke is due to a construction debris fire.

🚨PSA🚨 Suwannee County Fire Rescue along with Florida Forest Service are on scene of a construction debris fire in the... Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.