Advertisement

FHP warning travelers of 150-acre fire on Interstate 10 near Suwannee County

Florida Highway Patrol is warning motorists of a 150-acre fire in the area of U.S. 129 and...
Florida Highway Patrol is warning motorists of a 150-acre fire in the area of U.S. 129 and Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.(Suwannee Fire Rescue)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is warning motorists of a 150-acre fire in the area of U.S. 129 and Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

FHP says the fire may affect travel in the area throughout the night and into the morning.

Troopers are urging motorists to use caution when traveling in the area, as visibility and driving conditions could become poor.

According to a post from Suwannee Fire Rescue, the smoke is due to a construction debris fire.

🚨PSA🚨 Suwannee County Fire Rescue along with Florida Forest Service are on scene of a construction debris fire in the...

Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 3 risk of...
Tornado watches canceled as severe weather threat shifts south and east
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms

Latest News

Suwannee Fire and Rescue says due to a structure fire in Live Oak, part of Duval Street is...
Fire in Live Oak closes part of Duval Street
The Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle on fire on I-10 east in Jefferson County is causing...
Vehicle fire on I-10 in Jefferson County causes traffic
The Florida Highway Patrol says a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel on U.S. Highway 19...
18 wheeler spills wood in Jefferson County rollover crash
Minor injuries reported after Jefferson Co. school bus crash