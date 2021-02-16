Former Sen. Perdue files to run in 2022 against Warnock

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - David Perdue, one of Georgia’s former U.S. Senators, has officially filed to run for Senate in the 2022 elections against incumbent Raphael Warnock.

According to the Federal Election Commission’s website, Perdue filed the paperwork on Monday.

Perdue previously served as a U.S. Senator from 2015-2021. He lost in a run-off election this past January to Jon Ossof.

