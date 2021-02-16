FSU Baseball changes opening weekend dates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Baseball has moved back its opening weekend series against the University of North Florida by a day because of possible inclement weather in Tallahassee on Friday.

The first game of the series will now be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, and the doubleheader will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



New dates for Opening Weekend vs @OspreyBSB:

🍢 Saturday at 2 p.m.

🍢 Sunday doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.



Ticket info 👇https://t.co/PfbTAntsiv — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 16, 2021

Fans with a ticket for the game originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, can now attend Saturday’s game, the press release says. Tickets for the games originally on Saturday will now be valid for Sunday’s doubleheader.

The release says the jersey recognition ceremony for former head coach Mike Martin will now happen at 2 p.m. during Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.