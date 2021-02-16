Advertisement

FSU Baseball changes opening weekend dates

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Baseball has moved back its opening weekend series against the University of North Florida by a day because of possible inclement weather in Tallahassee on Friday.

The first game of the series will now be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, and the doubleheader will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

Fans with a ticket for the game originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, can now attend Saturday’s game, the press release says. Tickets for the games originally on Saturday will now be valid for Sunday’s doubleheader.

The release says the jersey recognition ceremony for former head coach Mike Martin will now happen at 2 p.m. during Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 3 risk of...
Tornado watches canceled as severe weather threat shifts south and east
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt

Latest News

The Georgia High School Association recognized competitive dance as a sport for the first time...
Thomasville Lady Bulldogs win first-ever dance state title
In a game that it needed to win to have a realistic chance at winning their second consecutive...
Florida State inches closer to ACC lead with dominant win over Virginia
FSU baseball to carry on legacy of 11 by keeping it on field for 2021
TCC's Josh Rubio lines p a shot during the Eagles' 90-86 win over USC Salkehatchie.
TCC men defeat USC Salkehatchie to close non-conference play with unbeaten record