FSU baseball to carry on legacy of 11 by keeping it on field for 2021

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are plenty of sacred numbers in Florida State athletics.

93. 99. 13. 17. 5. 2. Those are just the ones from the gridiron.

But maybe no number will ever be more synonymous with Seminole athletics than 11.

Say those two digits and anyone in town knows you’re talking about the great Mike Martin. However, those numbers have been noticeably absent since Martin’s retirement in 2019, but no more.

On Monday, the Florida State baseball program announced they will honor the number 11 that will hang alongside Dick Howser and JD Drew’s iconic 34 and 39 in right-center, but still will be seen on the diamond as given on seldom occasion to a Seminole that embodies the great qualities of the program.

First on that list? Seminole reliever Chase Haney.

“I had mentioned it to him, ‘What do you think about retiring the jersey but keeping the number if we have that special guy that is all about the university and his teammates and all of what you were about and keep that going?’ I think that would be good to the program to have that in there for guys to strive to be, the ultimate teammate and competitor and Chase Haney embodies all of that,” said FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr.

