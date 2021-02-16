Advertisement

Lowndes Co. deputies make arrest in Triangle Food Mart armed robbery

Mario Roberts was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of...
Mario Roberts was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man in connection to a Feb. 6 armed robbery at a Triangle Food Mart.

According to deputies, Mario Roberts was milling around the store at 4946 Highway 41 South and then pulled a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk gave Roberts an unknown amount of cash, then Roberts ran away and entered an awaiting car, the press release says.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and lifted a fingerprint from inside the store. LCSO says the fingerprint was matched to Roberts, and deputies arrested him on Monday, Feb. 15, at his Valdosta residence.

He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating another robbery that happened on Valentine’s Day at a Citgo Gas Station at 4952 Bemiss Road.

“Additional charges are likely forthcoming as others are identified,” the release says.

