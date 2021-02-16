Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Feb. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A squall line continued to move through I-75 corridor Monday evening as a potent cold front and storm system was marching through the Southeast. Conditions are forecast to dry out and cool off Monday night into Tuesday morning. The morning low will be in the 40s.

The Big Bend and South Georgia will see more sunshine than in recent days on Tuesday with highs only reaching into the 50s with a west to northwest breeze. The morning lows Wednesday will drop into the mid 30s with highs near 60 with a slight chance of a shower and a partly cloudy sky.

Another storm system with a potential of strong to severe thunderstorms is forecast to approach the viewing area Thursday. Rain chances will be near 80% with the morning low in the 50s and highs in the 70s. After the front passes, drier weather will return along with some colder temperatures. Lows will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday with the morning low in the 40s and a high near 70.

