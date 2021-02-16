Advertisement

Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work detail west of Live Oak Tuesday afternoon.(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work detail west of Live Oak Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Devin Skipper walked away from the detail in the area of County Road 136 and 161st Road. Part of CR 136 was closed as deputies searched for Skipper.

According to the Suwannee County Jail inmate listing, Skipper was arrested in March 2020 for drug possession and shoplifting. He was arrested again in December for probation and traffic violations, as well as for possessing a weapon.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Hamilton Correctional Institutions K9 teams helped SCSO in the search.

Deputies say CR 136 is open again.

UPDATE: HE HAS BEEN CAPTURED, and CR 136 is back open. We'd like to thank our partners at FHP, Suwannee, and...

Posted by Suwannee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

