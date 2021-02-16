Advertisement

‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s not quite an Olympic sport, but the road crews in Kentucky are still pretty proud of it.

Faced with a winter storm, the state’s snowplows were out tackling the challenge.

A video from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows seven plows staggered across Interstate 75 in Fayette County, pushing the snow from the outside lane to the inside shoulder.

“Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!” says a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account. “Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged.”

Ice, sleet and snow fell in the area Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 3 risk of...
Tornado watches canceled as severe weather threat shifts south and east
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt

Latest News

The testing, which usually takes place over a two-week period, was canceled last year because...
Florida: Standardized testing must be done on campus
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took...
Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies