TCC men defeat USC Salkehatchie to close non-conference play with unbeaten record

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team defeated USC Salkehatchie, 90-86, Monday from the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.

Monday’s game marked the final non-conference game for the Eagles this year.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half, but a 10-0 run for TCC over a six-minute span helped put them back in it, and eventually give them a two-point lead with 10:40 remaining.

The Indians proceeded to tie the game twice and took a two-point lead with 4:06 left to play before the Eagles were able to shut the door on the visitors for good.

TCC shot 43.1% from the floor and outrebounded the Indians, 35-27.

Jeremiah Kendall led the way for TCC, scoring a game-high 25-points and 16 rebounds, also a game-high.

Shawn Walker and El Elis also notched double-figures for the Eagles, netting 15.

You can watch highlights from Monday’s game in the video player above.

