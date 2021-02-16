Advertisement

Thomas County students retuning to in-person learning

The Thomas County school district is encouraging all students to return to in-person learning,...
The Thomas County school district is encouraging all students to return to in-person learning, starting February 24.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County school district is encouraging all students to return to in-person learning, starting February 24.

This comes after a letter was sent to families that the district would like to bring all students back. The letter said that students with health conditions are exempt from returning if parents choose to keep them home, but students failing two or more academic courses are required to return.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams says about 80% of the student population has already returned to in-person learning. However, she recognizes how difficult it is for teachers to have to teach students both in the classroom and remote at the same time.

Although Williams says she is proud of the way everyone has handled these difficult times, she believes with students back in the classroom that will help lighten the load on teachers and students not succeeding in distance learning can get the attention they need.

Williams says the change will mainly affect middle and high school students.

Chansidy Daniels, a Thomasville mother of two, says her sons did distance learning earlier on in the pandemic. While she described one of her sons as an introvert that did well during the time at home, she said her younger son needed that social connection that he could not get through virtual classes.

Daniels, along with several other parents in the community, say they also agree that the students should be in school, and that they feel safe with the precautions the district has taken to assure the health and wellbeing of the students.

Williams said any parents with questions or concerns can reach out to the district, and she’s hopeful that most students, if not all will return on February 24.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 3 risk of...
Tornado watches canceled as severe weather threat shifts south and east
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported “extremely dangerous tornado” on ground in South Georgia

Latest News

Malik Osbourne throws down a dunk as Flordia State defeats Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker...
FSU takes it to Virginia on Big Monday
Thomasville native filming thriller in South Georgia
Thomasville native Allen Cheney has brought Hollywood to South Georgia while filming his latest...
Thomasville native filming thriller in South Georgia
Florida once had a backlog of more than 13,000 kits, but legislation in 2016 helped clear the...
Gail’s Law would allow rape victims to better track their cases