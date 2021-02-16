Thomas County students retuning to in-person learning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County school district is encouraging all students to return to in-person learning, starting February 24.

This comes after a letter was sent to families that the district would like to bring all students back. The letter said that students with health conditions are exempt from returning if parents choose to keep them home, but students failing two or more academic courses are required to return.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams says about 80% of the student population has already returned to in-person learning. However, she recognizes how difficult it is for teachers to have to teach students both in the classroom and remote at the same time.

Although Williams says she is proud of the way everyone has handled these difficult times, she believes with students back in the classroom that will help lighten the load on teachers and students not succeeding in distance learning can get the attention they need.

Williams says the change will mainly affect middle and high school students.

Chansidy Daniels, a Thomasville mother of two, says her sons did distance learning earlier on in the pandemic. While she described one of her sons as an introvert that did well during the time at home, she said her younger son needed that social connection that he could not get through virtual classes.

Daniels, along with several other parents in the community, say they also agree that the students should be in school, and that they feel safe with the precautions the district has taken to assure the health and wellbeing of the students.

Williams said any parents with questions or concerns can reach out to the district, and she’s hopeful that most students, if not all will return on February 24.

