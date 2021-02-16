Advertisement

Thomasville Lady Bulldogs win first-ever dance state title

By Paige Dauer | WALB Sports
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia High School Association recognized competitive dance as a sport for the first time in 2021, and the Thomasville Lady Bulldogs danced their way to the state championship stage.

The Lady Bulldogs earned their first-ever GHSA A/AA state title.

Head Coach Alison Bundrick said it was a year unlike any other due to coronavirus pandemic.

Tryouts were completed by video submission and several dances were taught virtually.

The ladies competed in the Kick and Jazz categories at state.

They won the Kick category outright in route to securing the first-ever state title.

“They just erupted, with squeals of delight, and my seniors were crying! And they literally turned and looked over their shoulders, because I was right behind them, and they were like ‘Did we just win this?’ and I was like, ‘Yes, you won!’ It was very, very exciting. I’m so happy for them. It’s just, you know, a testament to their hard work and their dedication,” said Bundrick.

The work doesn’t end there; the ladies will begin training for a Showcase scheduled for mid-March in the coming days.

