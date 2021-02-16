Thomasville native filming thriller in South Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville native Allen Cheney has brought Hollywood to South Georgia while filming his latest movie, One Way.

The star-studded film gained a lot of attention during filming once the community learned that production was taking place in Thomasville. Resident and aspiring actress Alyssa Gooden says she was in disbelief when she heard the news that one of her favorite artists, Machine Gun Kelly, was in town but she knew she had to try to meet him.

“I actually parked right here near Wigs and Things and I saw them filming. When he saw that I had on his merch, he said high and we hugged,” said Gooden.

On Facebook, she explained that she and MGK have matching tattoos, and how her love for his music started back in the early 2000′s. She said seeing him face to face was such a surreal moment that she won’t forget. Then another opportunity presented itself to act alongside him when she saw the movie was casting for extras.

“I sent in a few pictures of myself and a little summary about myself and then they just emailed me and said we’re going to cast you as a healthcare extra,” she said.

In videos on social media, Gooden documented parts of the experience sharing special moments between the actor Kelly and his daughter, who is also cast in the film. Although production is in its final weeks, the experience has remained on the hearts and minds of so many in the community, and for Gooden, she’s hopeful it’s not the last time opportunities like this one will present itself in town.

Other stars like Kevin Bacon and Storm Reid have also been cast in the film which is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.