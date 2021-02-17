Advertisement

Bill seeks to boost Moffitt funding by $23 million

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida is second in the nation in new cancer cases and Moffitt Cancer Center, now considered on of the premier treatment centers in the county, has outgrown its current location on the USF Campus.

Moffitt currently gets four percent of the State’s cigarette tax receipts, but a bill approved Wednesday would bump the total to first seven, then ten percent, providing Moffitt with an extra $23 million a year.

Sponsor Ed Hooper said Moffitt has a plan.

“They want to build a campus similar to MD Anderson in Texas, where everyone that is offered in their arsenal against cancer is at one location. Every speciality that a patient may need today, instead of traveling all over the Tampa Bay Area to that specialist, they can get it with one stop,” said Hooper.

Moffitt has already acquired 800 acres for the Campus.

The legislation failed last year, but has the backing of Senate leadership this year.

