COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 700 already vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another vaccination site is up and running in Leon County. Wednesday, hundreds of people got theirs at Florida State University.

This is while counties all across the state are experiencing delays after national winter storms halt vaccination deliveries.

Staff told WCTV that this is the first full day the university is offering the vaccine, and more than 700 have been able to get in.

This site is a partnership with the Leon County Health Department.

This space was used as the university testing site, which has since moved upstairs.

Staff say appointments are based on how many doses they can receive from the Health Department.

They are scheduled to be open to the public through the rest of the week..

WCTV spoke with one woman, whose son lives in New York. She says being able to get in today was a huge weight off her shoulders.

“Because of the seclusion in New York and all of that’s going on, me quarantining myself for a year, it’s just a relief finally being able to get the vaccine, I’m getting emotional,” said bertha cooper, who received the vaccine.

There are a few other vaccination sites to be aware of.

Saturday, one will open at the Bethel Family Life Center. They are still taking appointments for that.

FAMU will also be opening a site starting Thursday, Feb. 25. That one was delayed an extra week because of the distribution delays caused by winter storms around the country.

