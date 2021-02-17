Advertisement

Former Florida DBPR attorney pleads guilty to child porn charge

According to arrest papers, FDLE discovered a USB hidden in 48-year-old David Aring's sock...
According to arrest papers, FDLE discovered a USB hidden in 48-year-old David Aring's sock drawer with multiple images of children engaged in sex acts. (Photo: Florida Bar website)(WCTV)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former lead attorney with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. David Aring, 49, was sentenced Monday to seven and a half years in prison for receipt of child porn.

Aring was the assistant general counsel in DBPR’s Division of Real Estate and had practiced law since 2003. The state agency fired him immediately upon his arrest in January 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Florida says a search warrant served at Aring’s Tallahassee apartment uncovered a USB drive containing thousands of digital files of child pornography. A forensic analysis of Aring’s desktop computer found thousands of additional images, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say Aring used a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download the child porn between March 2017 and December 2019.

“Child pornography is an offense that violates all standards of decency and causes incalculable harm to its victims, shattering their innocence and potentially devastating their lives,” U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to do everything in our power to stop and punish those who trade in it,” said Keefe. ”

Aring’s prison sentence will be followed by lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 16, 2021
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work...
Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate

Latest News

The founders of One Fresh Pillow sent a large care package of Tallahassee craft beers to D.C.’s...
Tallahassee entrepreneurs send large shipment of local beers to National Guard in DC
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers arrest protesters marching to the Capitol Saturday. The...
Remaining ‘Tally 19’ protesters to stand trial
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
Florida hopes delayed vaccine will arrive this week
What’s Brewing? Feb. 17, 2021