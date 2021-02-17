Former Florida DBPR attorney pleads guilty to child porn charge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former lead attorney with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. David Aring, 49, was sentenced Monday to seven and a half years in prison for receipt of child porn.

Aring was the assistant general counsel in DBPR’s Division of Real Estate and had practiced law since 2003. The state agency fired him immediately upon his arrest in January 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Florida says a search warrant served at Aring’s Tallahassee apartment uncovered a USB drive containing thousands of digital files of child pornography. A forensic analysis of Aring’s desktop computer found thousands of additional images, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say Aring used a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download the child porn between March 2017 and December 2019.

“Child pornography is an offense that violates all standards of decency and causes incalculable harm to its victims, shattering their innocence and potentially devastating their lives,” U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to do everything in our power to stop and punish those who trade in it,” said Keefe. ”

Aring’s prison sentence will be followed by lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

