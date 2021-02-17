FSU game vs. Virginia Tech postponed, Noles to play at Pitt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball team will play at the Pittsburgh Panthers this Saturday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday.

FSU was originally scheduled to play Virginia Tech at home, but the game has been changed due to COVID-19 cases within the Hokies’ program.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:



The ACC announced the following schedule changes:@HokiesMBB at @FSUHoops - Sat. PPD@ClemsonMBB at @Pitt_MBB - Sun. PPD@UNC_Basketball at @BCMBB - Tues. PPD

FSU will play at Pitt at 4 p.m. Saturday (rescheduled from 1/9)https://t.co/7qIfKDteY6 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 17, 2021

This will be the first meeting this season between Florida State and Pitt. Their previously scheduled meeting was postponed during FSU’s first COVD-19 hiatus of the season at the start of the 2021 calendar year.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.