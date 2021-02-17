Advertisement

FSU game vs. Virginia Tech postponed, Noles to play at Pitt

Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball team will play at the Pittsburgh Panthers this Saturday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday.

FSU was originally scheduled to play Virginia Tech at home, but the game has been changed due to COVID-19 cases within the Hokies’ program.

This will be the first meeting this season between Florida State and Pitt. Their previously scheduled meeting was postponed during FSU’s first COVD-19 hiatus of the season at the start of the 2021 calendar year.

