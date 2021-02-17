Advertisement

GCSO, local faith leaders to gather every day in February to pray for COVID-19 victims, racial justice

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, local faith-based leader and members of the community came together to pray outside the courthouse in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.

The group started meeting just this week.

They pray for those who lost their lives to COVID, racial justice and about about the violence in their community.

Lt. Anglie Holmes of GCSO said, “Prayer can go where we can’t go, prayer can break bonds, prayer can deliver, prayer can heal, but it takes faith also. It takes faith and a person to believe what you are praying for that God hears our cry and that one day we’ll have the victory over anything that tries to come up against us.”

The group will be meeting every day at noon outside the Gadsden County Courthouse through the rest of the month.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

