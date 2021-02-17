LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna in favor of assessments to evaluate students’ learning during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local elected officials met Wednesday morning, providing updates on each governing body’s recent work; Superintendent Rocky Hanna, School Board Chair Joy Bowen, County Commission Chair Rick Minor, Mayor John Dailey, and City Manager Reese Goad met at City Hall. County Administrator Vince Long participated virtually.

Superintendent Hanna and School Board Chair Bowen spoke with local government leaders Wednesday about virtual versus in-person learning, mental health, and students who could be getting left behind while learning from home.

They also spoke about the situation in Leon County compared to other schools nationwide.

Superintendent Hanna says that although he doesn’t agree with the governor all the time, in terms of schools during this pandemic, Leon County is light years ahead of other school districts that have been shut down for almost a year.

Although Tallahassee and Leon County schools may be in better shape than some others, Hanna and Bowen say they are concerned about students who may be struggling in silence this year.

“There’s been a lot of talk about assessments this spring, I’m in favor. I think we need to assess how much academic regression has happened over the course of the last year, but I don’t think there should be school grades or punitive measures tied to the assessments. I think we should just use them for evaluative purposes,” said Hanna.

Hanna says he believes the assessments can help the district develop plans over the summer to get those students caught up next fall.

Bowen also spoke about her concerns regarding mental health and students who may be struggling with homelessness.

Tallahassee mayor, John Dailey, agreed to send a formal request to the Big Bend Continuum of Care to discuss creating physical classroom space in shelters where students may be living.

Hanna says the number of students in school versus participating virtually has flipped since the start of the pandemic.

“At the start of the school year, there were 12,000 in school, 18,000 at home,” says Hanna. “Now there are 20,000 in school, 10,000 at home.”

Hanna also says the two week quarantine can be a barrier for some students; many are worried about missing extracurricular activities such as sports, and are choosing to be virtual for that reason.

