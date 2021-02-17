Letter with white powder sent to Wakulla High School, deputies investigating

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says a letter containing white powder inside was sent to the Wakulla High School campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the press release, Wakulla County deputies working on campus were told about the suspicious letter after school was let out and students were off the campus.

WCSO and other agencies in the area are investigating the incident.

“At this time it does not appear any students were affected, and there does not appear to be any threat to the community at large,” the release says.

WCSO did not say exactly what substance the white powder was. Deputies will provide more information as it becomes available.

