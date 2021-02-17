North Florida & South Georgia VA health system expands COVID-19 vaccination criteria

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Veterans Affairs health system for North Florida and South Georgia will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans under the age of 65 who are at high risk of serious complications from the virus.

The expanded criteria include veterans who have diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, cancer and heart disease.

The health system will also vaccinate veterans who meet these categories:

Veterans over the age of 65

High Risk Veterans: Homeless Veterans, Hemodialysis patients, Solid Organ Transplant patients, or patients enlisted for transplant, and Chemotherapy patient (receiving chemotherapy in a clinic/hospital setting) of any age

Veterans employed as essential workers (firefighter, police officers, corrections officer, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (Teachers, support staff, and daycare workers), of any age. Documentation Required.

If you’re a veteran who is enrolled and eligible based on the above categories, call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule an appointment. The VA says as vaccine supply increases, it will continue to expand its criteria for administering the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will help protect you, other Veterans and our staff by lowering the risk of getting an infection,” the press release says. “Vaccines will also slow the spread of the virus protecting our families, friends, and neighbors.”

The release says it’s important to continue social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands even after receiving the vaccine.

