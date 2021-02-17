Remaining ‘Tally 19’ protesters to stand trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The remaining “Tally 19” protesters arrested in front of the Florida Capitol in Sept. 2020 are planning to go to trial once courts fully reopen.

A handful of activists, including Regina Joseph and Patricia Brown, are still facing resisting arrest charges in connection with a protest on Sept. 5, 2020.

Defense attorney Mutaqee Akbar told a judge Wednesday that the eight protestors are anxious to set a trial date.

“All of the remaining #Tally19 maintain their innocence and are looking forward to their day in court,” Akbar told WCTV after the court hearing.

More than a dozen people were arrested on Sept. 5 in a clash with police as they protested a grand jury decision to clear officers in three deadly police shootings.

Several of those arrested have already opted to sign diversion deals to avoid having a criminal record.

Leon County Judge Augustus Aikens set a new hearing date for April 28.

The court will have to re-evaluate then whether COVID-19 conditions will have improved enough to schedule a trial involving so many people.

There is one protestor facing felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer. Right now, Benjamin Grant is scheduled to stand trial separately on March 1.

