Remaining ‘Tally 19’ protesters to stand trial

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers arrest protesters marching to the Capitol Saturday. The...
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers arrest protesters marching to the Capitol Saturday. The march remained peaceful, but police said it was "unpermitted" and blocking the flow of traffic. (Sept. 5, 2020)(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The remaining “Tally 19” protesters arrested in front of the Florida Capitol in Sept. 2020 are planning to go to trial once courts fully reopen.

A handful of activists, including Regina Joseph and Patricia Brown, are still facing resisting arrest charges in connection with a protest on Sept. 5, 2020.

Defense attorney Mutaqee Akbar told a judge Wednesday that the eight protestors are anxious to set a trial date.

“All of the remaining #Tally19 maintain their innocence and are looking forward to their day in court,” Akbar told WCTV after the court hearing.

More than a dozen people were arrested on Sept. 5 in a clash with police as they protested a grand jury decision to clear officers in three deadly police shootings.

Several of those arrested have already opted to sign diversion deals to avoid having a criminal record.

Leon County Judge Augustus Aikens set a new hearing date for April 28.

The court will have to re-evaluate then whether COVID-19 conditions will have improved enough to schedule a trial involving so many people.

There is one protestor facing felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer. Right now, Benjamin Grant is scheduled to stand trial separately on March 1.

