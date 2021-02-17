Second Harvest receives micro level food insecurity data from Feeding Florida, hoping to partner with local governments for solutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New data from Feeding Florida is giving a micro-level snapshot of food insecurity in Leon County, allowing Second Harvest of the Big Bend to better target the neighborhoods in need.

The nonprofit received the data Wednesday morning; Second Harvest had actually also received another set of these hyper-specific numbers from early in 2020, but they were obsolete as soon as the pandemic hit.

The latest raw data they received shows the impact of COVID-19.

Second Harvest CEO, Monique Van Pelt, says that one trend COVID-19 has brought to the area is that a brand new population is facing food insecurity. People who had never come to food distributions are receiving donations for the first time.

Van Pelt says the new data will allow Second Harvest to better target the neighborhoods in need; it zooms in to a zip code level.

The nonprofit is ready to partner with local governments; Leon County leaders says they are ready to put the data to use.

“Because we have such strong interest in our county leadership and specifically Commissioner Rick Minor, his focus on food insecurity and the needs of Leon County, we will likely be the first food bank in the state of Florida that will be able to utilize this data in partnership with a municipal entity,” said Van Pelt.

That means as food insecure areas or food deserts are identified, the local government can work on specific solutions.

Second Harvest is also hoping to engage the City of Tallahassee as well; Van Pelt says the more local governments on board, the more the data could be utilized.

Minor discussed one anecdotal example in a meeting with Mayor Dailey and other leaders. A neighborhood struggling with food insecurity due to a transportation issue might be better served by changing a StarMetro route, he explained.

Van Pelt says Second Harvest is hoping to make specific presentations to local governments on what the data shows, putting it into context, in the next 60 to 90 days.

