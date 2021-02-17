Sheriff’s Office: No credible threat from letter, powder sent to Wakulla High School

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says a letter containing a white powder that arrived at the high school Wednesday afternoon contains a harmless substance and there’s no credible threat to the school or community.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school Wednesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. after learning of the letter. A school employee opened the letter in an administrative area. There were no students present at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The letter said the white substance was anthrax and made threats of violence against the school. Staff on scene who had been exposed were quarantined as deputies investigated. The sheriff’s office says the substance tested negative for anthrax and appears to be talcum powder.

At this time, there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the school or to the community, according to sheriff’s office investigators, and they say the threat of school violence mentioned in the letter does not appear credible.

Wakulla County says the investigation is active and ongoing and has been turned over to the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service.

