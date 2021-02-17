Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: No credible threat from letter, powder sent to Wakulla High School

Wednesday afternoon, around 2:10 p.m., the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Resource Officer...
Wednesday afternoon, around 2:10 p.m., the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Resource Officer says he was made aware of a suspicious letter that had been sent to Wakulla High School.(WCTV)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says a letter containing a white powder that arrived at the high school Wednesday afternoon contains a harmless substance and there’s no credible threat to the school or community.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school Wednesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. after learning of the letter. A school employee opened the letter in an administrative area. There were no students present at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The letter said the white substance was anthrax and made threats of violence against the school. Staff on scene who had been exposed were quarantined as deputies investigated. The sheriff’s office says the substance tested negative for anthrax and appears to be talcum powder.

At this time, there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the school or to the community, according to sheriff’s office investigators, and they say the threat of school violence mentioned in the letter does not appear credible.

Wakulla County says the investigation is active and ongoing and has been turned over to the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 16, 2021
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work...
Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate

Latest News

Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
FSU game vs. Virginia Tech postponed, Noles to play at Pitt
Letter with white powder sent to Wakulla High School, deputies investigating
On Wednesday, Jan. 27 inside INTRUST Bank Arena, Sedgwick County residents in Phase 2 of the...
North Florida & South Georgia VA health system expands COVID-19 vaccination criteria
The founders of One Fresh Pillow sent a large care package of Tallahassee craft beers to D.C.’s...
Tallahassee entrepreneurs send large shipment of local beers to National Guard in DC