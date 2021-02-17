Advertisement

St. John’s Episcopal Church offers "ashes to go" this Ash Wednesday

The pandemic has changed the look of traditional Ash Wednesday services.
The pandemic has changed the look of traditional Ash Wednesday services.(WHSV)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 17, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pandemic has changed the look of traditional Ash Wednesday services.

Wednesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church offered what they call “Ashes To Go” for worshippers who wanted to avoid attending in person.

“Our hearts on this Ash Wednesday are especially broken because we’ve all experienced either as individuals and as a nation and throughout the world so much loss and so much grief and that being said, it’s also a time where we can find tremendous hope as we come together to worship God,” Reverend David Killeen, Rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church, explained.

St. John’s Episcopal distributed ashes until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

