Tallahassee entrepreneurs send large shipment of local beers to National Guard in DC

The founders of One Fresh Pillow sent a large care package of Tallahassee craft beers to D.C.’s...
The founders of One Fresh Pillow sent a large care package of Tallahassee craft beers to D.C.’s National Guard last week, according to a post on the Tallahassee Beer Society Facebook page.(Tallahassee Beer Society)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The same people who sent pillows to the U.S. National Guard in Washington, D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day are helping the guardsmen quench their thirst.

The founders of One Fresh Pillow sent a large care package of Tallahassee craft beers to D.C.’s National Guard last week, according to a post on the Tallahassee Beer Society Facebook page.

The truck was loaded with beer from Proof, Deep, Ology and Lake Tribe. A total of 180 cases were included in the shipment.

Aaron Kautz and Adrianne Kautz of One Fresh Pillow sent 200 travel pillows and sleep masks for the guardsmen after a picture of them sleeping on a cold, hard floor of a parking garage went viral on social media following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol Building.

According to the Tallahassee Beer Society, the Kautzes reached out to them and asked for help in organizing a shipment of beer to the guardsmen. The society sent emails to Proof, Deep, Ology and Lake Tribe, and the brewers swiftly agreed to join the cause.

