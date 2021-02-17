TPD arrests man on 10 charges following investigation, finds crack cocaine, narcotics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Feb. 12, the Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested one man following an investigation in the 1600 block of Capital Circle Northwest.

41-year-old Troy M. Hill was arrested for trafficking in Alpha-PVP, possession of Alpha-PVP with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex, sale or delivery of a hallucinogen within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

According to TPD, while on scene at the investigation, deputies observed a street-level narcotics sale occurring.

Officers with TPD’s Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad attempted to initiate a traffic stop on both of the vehicles involved, but one of vehicles fled.

The vehicle’s driver was later identified as the suspect in this case. On Feb. 16, members of TPD’s Special Investigations Section located the suspect and the vehicle.

From there, probable cause was developed, and the suspect was taken into custody.

TPD says that when deputies went to make the arrest, a 9mm handgun fell from the suspect’s clothing.

Once in custody, the suspect was found to have close to 10 grams of Alpha-PVP and more than $300 in cash.

Additionally, TPD says that close to half a gram of Alpha-PVP, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and numerous baggies for packaging narcotics were located in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.