TPD continuing proactive patrols, details to reduce crashes in Tallahassee

Through May, the Tallahassee Police Department will continue conducting proactive patrols in an effort to reduce the number of crashes through High Visibility Enforcement details.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Through May, the Tallahassee Police Department will continue conducting proactive patrols in an effort to reduce the number of crashes through High Visibility Enforcement details.

According to TPD’s Wednesday update, these details are expected to continue through May in several pre-determined areas that have been identified by the Department Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Department of Transportation as having a high number of traffic crashes in Tallahassee.

Enforcement efforts will continue to focus primarily on educating drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Every crash, every injury, every fatality not only affects those involved, it also affects families, friends and the community,” TPD said in the update.

TPD has offered the following tips for Tallahassee residents to keep each other safe:

  • Drivers, obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. When approaching a red light or stop sign, you must stop prior to the marked stop bar and crosswalk.
  • Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights when riding at night.
  • Pedestrians, cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

To learn more about this initiative, you xcan contact TPD Major Sam Gereg at 850-891-4501. You can also learn more about TPD at Talgov.com/Police.

