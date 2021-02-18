Advertisement

5-year-old cancer patient made honorary Manatee County deputy

Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units, including the K-9s, and even...
Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units, including the K-9s, and even had the opportunity to climb inside the SWAT Team’s BearCat armored vehicle.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By WWSB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Five-year-old Jeremiah, like a lot of kids, has a fascination with first responders. He says he hopes to become a police officer or deputy one day.

But last year, Jeremiah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. So the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, made him an honorary deputy Thursday.

Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units, including the K-9s, and even had the opportunity to climb inside the SWAT Team’s BearCat armored vehicle.

Additional video of Jeremiah, who also serves as an ambassador for the Foundation, with deputies will also be featured at NPCF’s Sarasota Fashion Funds the Cure fundraising event on March 6 at the University Town Center mall. For more info on the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, visit: www.NationalPCF.org.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 17, 2021

Latest News

Taylor County High School evacuated after bomb threat, letter contained white powder
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
FSU announces starting pitching rotation for Opening Weekend
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola takes a look at your forecast as parts of the Big Bend and South...
Rob's Thursday Noon Forecast: Feb. 18, 2021
Firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:10 a.m. and found a two-story apartment complex with...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Pullen Road