5-year-old cancer patient made honorary Manatee County deputy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Five-year-old Jeremiah, like a lot of kids, has a fascination with first responders. He says he hopes to become a police officer or deputy one day.

But last year, Jeremiah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. So the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, made him an honorary deputy Thursday.

Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units, including the K-9s, and even had the opportunity to climb inside the SWAT Team’s BearCat armored vehicle.

Additional video of Jeremiah, who also serves as an ambassador for the Foundation, with deputies will also be featured at NPCF’s Sarasota Fashion Funds the Cure fundraising event on March 6 at the University Town Center mall. For more info on the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, visit: www.NationalPCF.org.

MCSO gained a very special new deputy today. Jeremiah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma just before his 4th bday, and he serves as an ambassador for the @pedcanfdn. Sheriff Wells helped make his dream come true by making him an honorary MCSO deputy this morning! #WhyWeServe pic.twitter.com/5jguH2WRse — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.