Advertisement

ACC: Only families and team guests to attend 2021 basketball tournaments

No tickets will be sold to the public
Personel remove the balls from the playing court after the NCAA college basketball games were...
Personel remove the balls from the playing court after the NCAA college basketball games were cancelled at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, seemingly putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says because of North Carolina state policies, no tickets for the 2021 ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be sold to the public. Only family and guests of team personnel will be able to attend the games, the press release says.

The Greensboro Coliseum will be the site of both tournaments. The women’s basketball tournament comes first, spanning from March 3 to March 7, while the men’s tournament is scheduled from March 9 to March 13.

According to the release, the first and second rounds, as well as the quarterfinals, for the women’s tournament will broadcast on regional sports networks. The semifinals will air on the ACC Network and ESPN2 will televise the championship game. All of the games in the men’s tournament will air on either the ACC Network or ESPN/ESPN2.

“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak,” the release says. “Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the facility and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 17, 2021

Latest News

The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
FSU announces starting pitching rotation for Opening Weekend
Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
FSU game vs. Virginia Tech postponed, Noles to play at Pitt
In a game that it needed to win to have a realistic chance at winning their second consecutive...
Florida State inches closer to ACC lead with dominant win over Virginia
Malik Osbourne throws down a dunk as Flordia State defeats Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker...
FSU takes it to Virginia on Big Monday