ACC: Only families and team guests to attend 2021 basketball tournaments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says because of North Carolina state policies, no tickets for the 2021 ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be sold to the public. Only family and guests of team personnel will be able to attend the games, the press release says.

The Greensboro Coliseum will be the site of both tournaments. The women’s basketball tournament comes first, spanning from March 3 to March 7, while the men’s tournament is scheduled from March 9 to March 13.

According to the release, the first and second rounds, as well as the quarterfinals, for the women’s tournament will broadcast on regional sports networks. The semifinals will air on the ACC Network and ESPN2 will televise the championship game. All of the games in the men’s tournament will air on either the ACC Network or ESPN/ESPN2.

“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak,” the release says. “Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the facility and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.”

