6-year-old Bainbridge boy hit while riding scooter, life flighted to TMH

By Ben Kaplan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Following an accident at the 1000 block of Broughton Street in Bainbridge Wednesday evening, Bainbridge Public Safety says that a 6-year-old boy was life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

BPS says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

According to BPS, the child was hit while riding a scooter.

Georgia State Patrol then took over the investigation and told WCTV that the boy was hit by the car and went over the hood. 

He was then life flighted to the hospital with substantial injuries.

GSP says the driver was taken into custody after the incident, but could not elaborate on any charges as of Wednesday night.

