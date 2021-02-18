Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another storm system hugging the Texas and Louisiana coast Wednesday evening has a chance to bring more rain and thunderstorms along with a low threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level-2 risk of severe weather starting around 7 a.m. Thursday. A squall line is forecast to move into the Apalachicola River area between 5 and 8 a.m. Thursday and move east through the morning. Wind shear and convective energy may be just enough to develop stronger thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the 60s during the early morning hours after the warm front moves northward, and highs will reach into the 70s with an 80% chance of rain. On-and-off rain will be the story for much of Thursday, Thursday night and Friday morning.

The rain should exit out of the viewing area by early Friday afternoon followed by a slow clearing of the sky through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach to near 60 Friday.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will be cold with lows close to or just above the freezing mark in most inland locations with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday along with a sunny sky.

Another cold front is forecast to move into the region Monday, but guidance models differ on the strength of the front and the amount of rain the viewing area may receive. For now, rain chances are at 30% Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. The morning low will be near 50 and a high in the upper 60s.

After the front passes, the weather looks dry again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and a sunny sky.

