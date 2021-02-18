Clinch Co. woman says neighbor’s dog attacked her several times

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Clinch County woman says more should be done after she said her neighbor’s dog attacked her several times.

She said she fears for her life and for children in her area.

It was supposed to be a retirement dream home for Sonja Snyder and her husband.

Snyder tells us it ended up being a nightmare.

“I almost didn’t get away this time. The dog was on me before I even knew it was coming. I couldn’t get away from it. I just rolled over and put my face in the mud in a fetal position,” said Snyder.

Marked by scars she said came from her last attack in December, Snyder recalls her encounter with her neighbor’s pit bull, Peanut.

Woman says her neighbor's dog has attacked her several times and nothing has been done. (WALB)

In 2019, she said the couple moved from Florida.

They found the five-acre property online and loved it.

She said in one year, she’s been attacked 10 times.

Hospital and police reports detail a few.

“I shouldn’t have to be running for my life from this dog. I don’t go outside my home,” said Snyder.

Snyder tells us she doesn’t take her dogs outside either, fearing for their life.

A Clinch County Sheriff’s Office report indicates her neighbor has been cited.

But due to the pandemic, she sid her neighbor will not go to court for about two years.

“They tell me I need to get a gun, I’m terrified of guns. Why should I shoot a dog if we have police that is funded for this? And what happens if I should have to shoot the dog and it doesn’t die, then it would be out there crying in pain. Then what, citizens shouldn’t be put in this position. I don’t want to be in this position. I don’t feel safe in my own home,” said Snyder.

It appears the Snyders might not be the only ones with a dog issue in the county.

“The dogs and the animal issues here in the county is a major problem and it’s being addressed,” said Sheriff Stephen Tinsley.

He tells us there’s no animal control in service to handle animals calls.

In some incidents, they get assistance from nearby counties but it comes with a fee.

There are some ordinances in place in dealing with a dangerous dog but he says they are outdated.

“Currently the ones that we currently have are outdated and we are in the process of meeting at next month’s commissioner meeting to have this issue discussed,” said Sheriff Tinsley.

Sheriff Tinsley said the Syder’s case is under investigation and hope to get the ordinances updated to apply towards the case.

Snyder said she now faces more than $30,000 in hospital bills.

She said her attorney is assisting with handling those.

“I’ve done everything legally that we are supposed to do and we are getting nowhere,” said Snyder.

Snyder hopes to see some change and hopefully some type of animal control in Clinch County.

We’re working to get in touch with the dog’s owner.

We will continue to follow this case and bring you updates as they come in.

Woman says her neighbor's dog has attacked her several times and nothing has been done. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.