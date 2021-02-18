Clinch Memorial Hospital overcoming challenges during COVID-19

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - At Clinch Memorial Hospital, it’s all hands on deck when it comes to vaccinating the community and helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, WALB got an update on how the hospital is doing and how vaccine distribution is going in the community.

“The biggest challenge for us would probably have to be with our staffing. Just being a small critical access hospital, for example, for our vaccine clinic, we pull our administrative staff to come out here and give the vaccines to the public,” said Kellie Register, chief nursing officer at the hospital.

Register said during the spike in cases after the holidays, limited resources also posed a challenge when it came to transferring patients out that needed higher care than what they can offer.

Luckily, other facilities were able to step in and help.

“The allocation process has been a little difficult. We would put in a request for vaccines and we may not get the full shipment that we request,” said Register.

The hospital got its first batch in late December for staff.

On Jan. 12, they began administering to the community through a drive-thru clinic.

Register said since then, they’ve been giving 100 to 150 Moderna vaccines each week, holding the clinic only two times per week because of limited staffing.

“We have had a great response with the population, especially those 65 and older,” said Register.

Register said as of Tuesday, they’ve administered between 600-700 vaccines.

And they have about 300 people on the waitlist.

“It’s been a very difficult disease and very troublesome for a lot of families, and so, we are ready to see it end and kinda get back to normal,” said Register.

How to make an appointment:

To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, call the hospital (912) 487-5211 and dial extension 4564. A representative will ask screening questions. If appointments are available, you’ll be given a time slot or placed on the waitlist. If no one answers, leave a voicemail.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.