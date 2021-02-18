Florida representative calling for flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini (R-Clermont), has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the talk radio host.

A year go, Limbaugh said lung cancer, and his death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.

In a letter published on his Twitter account, Rep. Sabatini requested that all flags across the state be lowered “in honor of a radio icon and great Floridian.”

Rep. Sabatini Tweeted that, ”Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement” and called Limbaugh a “champion of of the Constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot.”

Today I sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting the lowering of Florida’s flags to half-staff in honor of the passing of a great Floridian—Rush Limbaugh.



Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement. May his memory live on forever. pic.twitter.com/5vXHbo9mDz — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 17, 2021

