Advertisement

Florida representative calling for flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh

Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini...
Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini (R-Clermont), has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the talk radio host.(KALB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini (R-Clermont), has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the talk radio host.

A year go, Limbaugh said lung cancer, and his death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.

In a letter published on his Twitter account, Rep. Sabatini requested that all flags across the state be lowered “in honor of a radio icon and great Floridian.”

Rep. Sabatini Tweeted that, ”Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement” and called Limbaugh a “champion of of the Constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 16, 2021
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work...
Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate

Latest News

A Clinch County woman says more should be done after she said her neighbor’s dog attacked her...
Clinch Co. woman says neighbor’s dog attacked her several times
Florida State University Police says that the man who they say has been displaying “odd”...
FSUPD: Battery warrant for man trespassing on campus now active, suspect still at large
A few weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a bet with the Treasurer...
Jimmy Patronis shares barbeque with Tallahassee first responders after winning a bet with State of Missouri Treasurer
Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to...
Tuesday shooting near Godby High School still under investigation
Another storm system brings a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 17