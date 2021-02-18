Advertisement

Former Florida Prepaid contractor sentenced to 33 months in prison for mail fraud, aggravated identity theft

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, a former Florida Prepaid program contractor has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. Keefe announced the sentenced Thursday.

Jamilla Ciar Hall of Tallahassee, Florida was found to be guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft arising out of her work with the Florida Prepaid College Program.

Hall pleaded guilty in September of 2020.

In the release, Keefe said, “This woman abused her position of trust to rob money from the Florida Prepaid program – but worse, she robbed from unsuspecting parents who invested in a future college education for their loved ones. She thought she had discovered a path to easy money, but instead, choosing that path has led her to prison.”

The Florida Prepaid College Board, which administers the Florida Prepaid College Program, contracted with Intuition College Savings Solutions to provide customer service and records administration services for Florida Prepaid.

While working for Intuition, between July and December 2018, Hall accessed the personal identification information of Florida Prepaid account owners and beneficiaries, then fraudulently changed mailing addresses, phone numbers and email addresses associated with the plans.

According to the release, Hall then fraudulently submitted forms to cancel accounts.

Refund checks for the Florida Prepaid plans that Hall cancelled were mailed and delivered by the United States Postal Service to Hall at the addresses she fraudulently submitted.

Hall personally cashed some of the refund checks and gave some to others to fraudulently cash.

In total, Hall fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain approximately $42,000 in funds to which she was not entitled, according to Keefe.

Hall’s sentence will be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Hall was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

