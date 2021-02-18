Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Last week, Izzy Mattock’s face melted the hearts of many in WCTV’s viewing area.

Mattocks is battling stage four Neuroblastoma cancer, and the Franklin County community made this Indiana girl’s dreams come true: a chance to live at the beach.

But now, more wishes are being granted.

In less than a month, Izzy will celebrate her 13th birthday, but her new Franklin County family has decided to start the party early.

“It’s been something that we can just be excited about right now. It’s given us a lot of joy, instead of sitting here and wondering and thinking about life. It’s been awesome to have something positive to focus on,” said Molly Mattocks, Izzy’s mom.

Izzy had another wish, a llama birthday, and that’s exactly what she got on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve never met a llama in person, they are adorable, and I think it’s just going to be fun to have llamas on the beach. It’s just a random thing and not many people would come up with the idea of that,” Izzy said.

The idea came from the woman who helped bring the family to St. George Island.

Wednesday, Nicki West, the SGI homeowner who has offered her home to the Mattocks, finally got to meet the family in person.

“I’m just hoping for her last days, weeks, months, to be exactly how her parents want it to be, to be able to spend time with them and not have to worry about anything else,” Nikki West, the homeowner said.

While another wish has been granted for this princess, it’s not the last one.

Sunday, the Mattocks will ride a hot air balloon, and Thursday, Izzy gets to swim with dolphins.

“A long time ago when I was like six, for my Make a Wish trip I went to swim with dolphins. but the thing with being that young is that you don’t remember it. So, I am excited to do it again, and experience it again, and hopefully remember it for longer,” Izzy added.

The last surprise came from a man named Jared Isaacman, who was moved by Izzy’s story.

A day after WCTV’s initial meeting with Izzy, he made an offer to the family of generous donations, and a fund at St. Jude’s under Izzy’s name. Isaacman says he will match every dollar made to the fund, hoping to reach more than 200 million dollars.

“When I saw the huge donation that he made in Izzy’s honor, it was just unreal,” Molly described.

Izzy is just happy to be surrounded by the things she loves: llamas, the beach and her family.

The Mattocks continue to receive kind words and generous gifts and say they are deeply humbled and so thankful for all of the support.

