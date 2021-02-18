Advertisement

FSU announces starting pitching rotation for Opening Weekend

The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.(WCTV)
By Chris Nee
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State opens the 2021 season on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host North Florida. Their Opening Weekend series will conclude on Sunday with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, FSU announced their starting pitching rotation for the weekend - left-hander Parker Messick in the season-opener, followed by freshman right-hander Carson Montgomery in Sunday’s first game and veteran right-hander Conor Grady in Sunday’s finale.

In 2020, Messick pitched in six games, going 1-1 with a save while posting a 0.77 ERA. Saturday will mark his first career collegiate start. Messick has been praised throughout the run-up to the 2021 season for what he has done on the mound in preparation for his second season with the Seminoles.

Montgomery is a true freshman. He is the highest-rated high school prospect to opt for college baseball over the most recent MLB Draft. He is getting a great deal of preseason predictions to be the newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and potentially the nation.

Grady, a redshirt junior, is a returning starter for the Seminoles. He finished last year 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 innings pitched. He struck out 15. He had a start in all four weekend series played before the season was halted. He has 51 career appearances entering this season, with a career record of 15-9.

FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. has said throughout the preseason that FSU is preparing seven to eight arms to be used as starting pitchers during the 2021 season. FSU has a total of 23 pitchers available entering the season.

