FSUPD: Battery warrant for man trespassing on campus now active, suspect still at large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police says that the man who they say has been displaying “odd” behavior, especially toward women and trespassing on the FSU campus, now has an active warrant for battery.

36-year-old Vincent Steven Mickelsen has been contacted by FSUPD Investigators and was issued a Trespass Warning for all of FSU property as well.

Mickelsen has been contacted by FSUPD advising him of the warrant and the need for him to turn himself in.

In January 2021, FSUPD asked the public for help identifying Mickelsen, who had been displaying “odd” behavior on campus and inappropriately touched a female student.

The department says that Mickelsen has no local address, but has checked into local hotels on three different occasions within the past two months.

According to FSUPD, currently, Mickelsen’s whereabouts are still unknown.

If you see Mickelsen, FSUPD advises to not approach him.

If you have any further information related to this crime or other crimes Mickelsen may be associated with, FSUPD is asking that you contact Corporal Paluszek at (850)-644-1203.

