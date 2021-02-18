“It means so much”: Gadsden County Health Department offers door to door COVID vaccines for homebound residents

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Health Department is getting vaccines into the arms of homebound seniors, as they offer door to door vaccinations.

The health department tells WCTV that more than 6,100 Gadsden County seniors have gotten at least their first dose.

WCTV stopped by the home of Mary Hinson in Midway who felt relief after getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

Hinson was one of more than a dozen seniors in Midway who received their COVID vaccine from the comforts of their home.

“It means so much and I’m so glad that Midway is doing something for the senior citizens,” said Hinson.

Hinson uses a wheelchair as she is recovering from hip surgery and is unable to get to places on her own.

She says her pastor encouraged her to get the vaccine.

“He said ‘y’all need to get it now, you walking around no mask and you don’t know who got it and you don’t know when you might get it and when you might not get it, but get it, get them shots and they’re free too, you better get ‘em,” she said.

Health department officials and city officials say they are hopeful that they can get more like Ms. Mary vaccinated through this door-to-door program.

“Us being able to come out here and vaccinate them and getting a happy moment, it brightens me up, it makes me feel good about what I’m doing here in the community,” said Marisol Manzano with Gadsden County health department.

“I think it’s so important because what it means is that there’s no barriers for those that have transportation and those that aren’t mobile, they can get vaccinated,” said Linda Dilworth, the city manager of Midway.

As for Mary Hinson, getting the vaccine is a sign of hope.

“Going through what I’m going through with, I can’t ask for a better feeling then right now,” she said.

Gadsden County Health Department is offering the door-to-door COVID vaccines to any homebound seniors county wide.

If you are interested or have questions about the program you can give the health department a call at: (850) 329-0685.

