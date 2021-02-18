Advertisement

“It means so much”: Gadsden County Health Department offers door to door COVID vaccines for homebound residents

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Health Department is getting vaccines into the arms of homebound seniors, as they offer door to door vaccinations.

The health department tells WCTV that more than 6,100 Gadsden County seniors have gotten at least their first dose.

WCTV stopped by the home of Mary Hinson in Midway who felt relief after getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

Hinson was one of more than a dozen seniors in Midway who received their COVID vaccine from the comforts of their home.

“It means so much and I’m so glad that Midway is doing something for the senior citizens,” said Hinson.

Hinson uses a wheelchair as she is recovering from hip surgery and is unable to get to places on her own.

She says her pastor encouraged her to get the vaccine.

“He said ‘y’all need to get it now, you walking around no mask and you don’t know who got it and you don’t know when you might get it and when you might not get it, but get it, get them shots and they’re free too, you better get ‘em,” she said.

Health department officials and city officials say they are hopeful that they can get more like Ms. Mary vaccinated through this door-to-door program.

“Us being able to come out here and vaccinate them and getting a happy moment, it brightens me up, it makes me feel good about what I’m doing here in the community,” said Marisol Manzano with Gadsden County health department.

“I think it’s so important because what it means is that there’s no barriers for those that have transportation and those that aren’t mobile, they can get vaccinated,” said Linda Dilworth, the city manager of Midway.

As for Mary Hinson, getting the vaccine is a sign of hope.

“Going through what I’m going through with, I can’t ask for a better feeling then right now,” she said.

Gadsden County Health Department is offering the door-to-door COVID vaccines to any homebound seniors county wide.

If you are interested or have questions about the program you can give the health department a call at: (850) 329-0685.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Izzy has another birthday wish granted: a llama birthday party.
Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia

Latest News

Tallahassee linemen, alongside Florida Public Power, made the trip to assist local linemen in...
City of Tallahassee linemen travel to Louisiana to aid in electricity restoration amid winter storm
Heavy rain across South Georgia is causing river and creek level concerns for some.
Heavy rain causing river level concerns for South Georgia
Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, alongside attorneys general from 17 other...
Florida Attorney General calls on Biden Administration to reinstate Operation Talon, aimed at ending sex trafficking
Left to Right: Detective Lisa Maxwell receives an award as one of the Top Digital Forensic...
Thomasville Police Department detective named Top Forensic Examiner by U.S. Secret Service
Winter weather across the country is impacting shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia.
Weather delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to South Ga.