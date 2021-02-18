Jefferson County Fire Rescue responds to RV fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, afternoon, Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a fire that started inside of an RV.

The fire spread to an adjacent storage shed before JCFR arrived on scene.

JCFR says the fire destroyed the shed, but injuries were reported.

A-shift did good work today. A fire started in an RV destroying its shelter and spreading to an adjacent storage shed prior to our arrival. No injuries were reported. Posted by Jefferson County Fire Rescue on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.