Jefferson County Fire Rescue responds to RV fire

Wednesday, afternoon, Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a fire that started inside of...
Wednesday, afternoon, Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a fire that started inside of an RV.(Jefferson County Fire Rescue)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, afternoon, Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a fire that started inside of an RV.

The fire spread to an adjacent storage shed before JCFR arrived on scene.

JCFR says the fire destroyed the shed, but injuries were reported.

A-shift did good work today. A fire started in an RV destroying its shelter and spreading to an adjacent storage shed prior to our arrival. No injuries were reported.

Posted by Jefferson County Fire Rescue on Thursday, February 18, 2021

