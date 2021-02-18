Advertisement

Jimmy Patronis shares barbeque with Tallahassee first responders after winning a bet with State of Missouri Treasurer

A few weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a bet with the Treasurer...
A few weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a bet with the Treasurer of Missouri Scott Fitzpatrick.(CFO Patronis' Press)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a bet with the Treasurer of Missouri Scott Fitzpatrick.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, Fitzpatrick would send Jack Stack Barbeque from Kansas City.

If the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Patronis would send fresh gulf grouper.

Well, we all know the Buccaneers won, so Patronis shared barbecue with Tallahassee first responders Wednesday afternoon.

“We challenged Scott Fitzpatrick, the State Treasurer in Missouri for a little friendly wager and Tom Brady delivered. So, you know, the barbeque that we’re enjoying today is courtesy of the State of Missouri Rreasurer,” Patronis explained.

Patronis says he shared the barbeque with the first responders to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 16, 2021
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work...
Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate

Latest News

A Clinch County woman says more should be done after she said her neighbor’s dog attacked her...
Clinch Co. woman says neighbor’s dog attacked her several times
Florida State University Police says that the man who they say has been displaying “odd”...
FSUPD: Battery warrant for man trespassing on campus now active, suspect still at large
Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to...
Tuesday shooting near Godby High School still under investigation
Another storm system brings a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 17