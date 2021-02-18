Jimmy Patronis shares barbeque with Tallahassee first responders after winning a bet with State of Missouri Treasurer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a bet with the Treasurer of Missouri Scott Fitzpatrick.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, Fitzpatrick would send Jack Stack Barbeque from Kansas City.

If the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Patronis would send fresh gulf grouper.

Well, we all know the Buccaneers won, so Patronis shared barbecue with Tallahassee first responders Wednesday afternoon.

“We challenged Scott Fitzpatrick, the State Treasurer in Missouri for a little friendly wager and Tom Brady delivered. So, you know, the barbeque that we’re enjoying today is courtesy of the State of Missouri Rreasurer,” Patronis explained.

Patronis says he shared the barbeque with the first responders to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

