LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon.

33-year-old Tony Ansley is currently wanted for for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon. Ansley is described as weighing 130 lbs and being 5′08″ tall.

The most recent photo LCSO has of Ansley is one from 2007, pictured below, and his last known vehicle is also pictured below.

33-year-old Tony Ansley is currently wanted for for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon.(LCSO)
Ansley's last known vehicle.
Ansley's last known vehicle.(LCSO)

If you know of Ansley’s whereabouts, or have any information about him, LCSO is asking that you please call (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

