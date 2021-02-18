Advertisement

Leon County Commission votes to create educational program on human trafficking

According to the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, the COVID-19 pandemic has made people of all ages vulnerable, with unemployment rates rising and travel restricted.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is hoping to crack down on human trafficking. According to the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, the COVID-19 pandemic has made people of all ages vulnerable, with unemployment rates rising and travel restricted.

The County voted Tuesday night to partner with the center, also known as “STAC,” to create an online training plan, in conjunction with local law enforcement.

The educational tool would focus on how to spot signs of human trafficking.

County Commission Chair Rick Minor says it’s a nationwide issue, but it’s also happening in Leon County.

“It’s really a problem that hides in plain sight,” said Mionr. “With proper awareness, education, on looking for the signs of human trafficking, both regarding sex trafficking and labor trafficking, we can then alert law enforcement and crack down and reduce human trafficking.”

The training could be utilized by hotel employees or restaurant workers.

According to STAC’s website, signs include confusing or contradicting stories, depression or anxiety, signs of physical abuse, or someone not being allowed to take adequate breaks during work.

The Leon County Schools curriculum also requires a section on human trafficking, with teachers educating students about the issue.

You can learn more about STAC’s resources here.

