Local radio host Preston Scott reacts to death of Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday morning, 70-year-old talk show host legend Rush Limbaugh died after a battle with lung cancer, taking it’s toll on his audience and people following in his footsteps.

WCTV spoke with WFLA’s Preston Scott, who said that regardless of your political view, Limbaugh had a huge impact on talk show radio.

For 30 years, Limbaugh used his platform to talk about topics from pop culture to politics where he garnered a huge audience.

His takes, widely considered as controversial, stirred the pot and opened the door for a new way to talk about politics.

Scott says without Limbaugh, he wouldn’t have the opportunity he has and tells me what he’ll miss the most:

“Rush’s ability to offer a different view then what the mainstream media routinely pushes out. His analysis of things to promote thought is what will be missed the most.”

Limbaugh’s talk show was broadcasted to millions each day.

