Advertisement

Local radio host Preston Scott reacts to death of Rush Limbaugh

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday morning, 70-year-old talk show host legend Rush Limbaugh died after a battle with lung cancer, taking it’s toll on his audience and people following in his footsteps.

WCTV spoke with WFLA’s Preston Scott, who said that regardless of your political view, Limbaugh had a huge impact on talk show radio.

For 30 years, Limbaugh used his platform to talk about topics from pop culture to politics where he garnered a huge audience.

His takes, widely considered as controversial, stirred the pot and opened the door for a new way to talk about politics.

Scott says without Limbaugh, he wouldn’t have the opportunity he has and tells me what he’ll miss the most:

“Rush’s ability to offer a different view then what the mainstream media routinely pushes out. His analysis of things to promote thought is what will be missed the most.”

Limbaugh’s talk show was broadcasted to millions each day.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work...
Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 16, 2021

Latest News

Another storage facility in Thomasville has been burglarized and the victim is asking for the...
Thomasville storage thieves strike again
Generic police lights
Bainbridge child hit while riding scooter, life flighted to TMH
At Clinch Memorial Hospital, it’s all hands on deck when it comes to vaccinating the community...
Clinch Memorial Hospital overcoming challenges during COVID-19
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
The Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged a 17-year-old following a Valentine’s...
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office: 17-year-old arrested on 13 charges following vehicle burglary, police chase