Low risk of severe weather Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another storm system moving through the South Wednesday evening will bring a low risk of severe weather for Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 risk (out of five) of severe weather between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, though the greatest risk will be during the daylight hours. Damaging winds will be the highest threat along with an isolated threat of tornadoes.

Low pressure at the surface was centered along the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening with rain ahead of it and wintry precipitation and snow farther north. A trough of low pressure aloft was to the northwest of the surface low, which was helping to provide lift. A surface low was over Central Florida based on subjective surface analysis.

The warm front is forecast to lift northward overnight and bring in warm and moist air to the viewing area. On and off showers are still possible Wednesday night.

High-resolution, short-term guidance models continue to hint at a squall line that was located over coastal Mississippi and Louisiana as of 10 p.m. to push eastward inching toward the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee rivers between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., though some of the more recent runs have been pushing it to the later end of that time range. The line would continue moving eastward where more instability along with near-sufficient wind shear over the viewing area. As of this writing, the greater instability and moisture will likely be near the I-75 corridor and closer to the coast. On-and-off showers and storms are expected throughout the day.

