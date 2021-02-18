Advertisement

Publix not scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in Florida due to weather delays

All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes...
All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The winter weather continues to freeze COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix.

The grocery store chain announced on Thursday that it will not schedule new appointments for the first dose of the vaccinations. However, if an individual in Florida has scheduled an appointment for their second dose, they should arrive at the Publix Pharmacy at their scheduled date and time.

The grocer also did not open up scheduling this past Wednesday due to delay in shipment.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told the media that they are still waiting on over 200,000 doses of the COVID vaccine to arrive in Florida, which includes its entire shipment of the Moderna vaccine and 9,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management originally said those doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive on Thursday.

“The word that I am getting is that I will probably not receive that Moderna shipment until Thursday or Friday,” Paul Myers, the Administrator for the Department of Health in Alachua County, said on Tuesday.

Publix will announce future appointment scheduling opportunities when the company receives its vaccine allotment. The company plans to resume appointments at publix.com/covidvaccine when they receive the shipment.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 17, 2021

Latest News

Taylor County High School evacuated after bomb threat, letter contained white powder
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
FSU announces starting pitching rotation for Opening Weekend
Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units, including the K-9s, and even...
5-year-old cancer patient made honorary Manatee County deputy
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola takes a look at your forecast as parts of the Big Bend and South...
Rob's Thursday Noon Forecast: Feb. 18, 2021