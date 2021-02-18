Advertisement

South Georgia Medical Center honors February Hospital Heroes

South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) recently recognized their Hospital Heroes at the February...
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) recently recognized their Hospital Heroes at the February board of directors meeting.(SGMC)
By WALB News Team
Feb. 18, 2021
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) recently recognized their Hospital Heroes at the February board of directors meeting.

Lilliana Johnson and Jennifer Harrison were both honored this month.

Johnson is the physician services project manager for the graduate medical education program and has been with SGMC since 2014.

Harrison is an infection control nurse at SGMC Lanier and Berrien campuses. Harrison has been with the organization for over 20 years.

Posted by South Georgia Medical Center on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Posted by South Georgia Medical Center on Thursday, February 18, 2021

